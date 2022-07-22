Facts

16:08 22.07.2022

Head of territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region Korban not allowed into Ukraine, due to termination of citizenship - sources

1 min read
Head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, Hennadiy Korban, was unable to enter Ukraine on Friday with a Ukrainian passport, as border guards informed him that his citizenship had been terminated.

As Interfax-Ukraine was told by sources close to Korban, the border service officer seized his foreign passport and did not accept his internal passport from the Diia application, citing the termination of his citizenship.

According to the source, they said that he could enter with a passport of another country, if he had one, or apply to the consular office of Ukraine abroad.

At the same time, they were unable to demonstrate the presidential decree on the loss of citizenship by Korban.

On Thursday, MP Serhiy Vlasenko (the Batkivschyna faction) published a copy of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Korban, and MP Vadym Rabinovych.

There is still no official confirmation of the existence of this decree.

Tags: #korban

