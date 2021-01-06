Facts

11:22 06.01.2021

Police open case in connection with death of Korban's son

Law enforcement officers entered information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations on the death of Lev Korban, the son of politician and businessman Hennadiy Korban.

"Information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine [violation of traffic safety rules or the operation of vehicles by persons operating vehicles]," the police told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Earlier, the media reported that Lev Korban died in an accident near the city of Dnipro on Tuesday. He went to ride a buggy with his classmate, later the police found the buggy with the bodies of the dead at the bottom of the river.

