Korban in Poland now, still intends to enter Ukraine

The head of the territorial defense of Dnipropetrovsk region, Hennadiy Korban, has returned to the territory of Poland after leaving the transit area where he was transferred after the seizure of his passport of Ukrainian citizen.

"I have left the transit area. At the moment I am in Poland. As you already know, they did not let me home. They seized my passport and indicated my position as 'person without citizenship' in the citizenship line," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Korban also said that he was seeking an opportunity to cross the border of Ukraine.

"I have my birth certificate, which no one can suspend or cancel. This document indicates the place where I was born – in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine," he said.

Korban also said that he would not cross the border like former President of Georgia, former Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili did. The latter was also stripped off Ukrainian citizenship when he was abroad. However, Saakashvili entered the country accompanied by his supporters after a brawl with the border guards and law enforcers. A court recognized Saakashvili guilty of illegal crossing the border of Ukraine. Later he was detained and deported to Poland.

"There will be no Saakashvili-style breakthrough of the border. The country is at war!" he stressed.

"And the main this is that from the first days of the war I have been defending and I want to continue to defend my country – with the passport or without it," Korban said.

He also posted a picture of his birth certificate in the commentaries.

As reported, on July 22, Korban confirmed the information about his inadmissibility to the territory of Ukraine and said that his passport of a citizen of Ukraine was seized from him.

He appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and asked him to help resolve this problem.

As Interfax-Ukraine was told by sources close to Korban, the border service officer seized his foreign passport and did not accept his internal passport from the Diia application, citing the termination of his citizenship.

Earlier on the same day, MP Serhiy Vlasenko (the Batkivschyna faction) published a copy of the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship to a number of people, including businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Korban, and MP Vadym Rabinovych. There is still no official confirmation of the existence of this decree.

On July 25, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that Korban has left the transit area and was helping the work of Dnipro defense headquarters remotely.