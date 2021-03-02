Investments

18:44 02.03.2021

Citrus to appeal in court against Korban's acquisition of 50% stake in group's company – statement

The Citrus company intends to appeal in court against Hennadiy Korban's acquisition of a 50% stake in ZT-Invest LLC, claims a frame-up of information materials on the businessman's acquisition of a part of the Citrus assets.

"On behalf of the company, we inform that this information is false and has a massively manipulative nature. In fact, Hennadiy Korban secretly acquired 50% only in ZT-Invest, while Citrus has already filed a lawsuit to review the legality of such an acquisition," the Citrus said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to it, ZT-Invest does not participate in the operating activities and has nothing to do with the current assets of the group. In addition, owner of Citrus Hryhoriy Topal remains the owner of 50% stake of the company.

At the same time, in a blitz interview with Liga.tech on Tuesday, Korban announced his intention to participate in the development of Citrus as an investor, in particular, to optimize the company's structure, change its legal address from Odesa to Dnipro, and "build a new online platform with one of the partners, Zinchenko."

According to the Unified State Register, as of March 2, Topal and Korban with 50% shares are indicated as owners of ZT-Invest LLC. At the same time, Topal and Dmytro Zinchenko are listed as the ultimate beneficiaries. Korban was added to the register as an owner instead of Zinchenko on February 25, according to Opendatabot data.

Citrus is the first Ukrainian specialized chain of stores of gadgets and accessories. The company was established in 2000. According to the information on its website, as of March 2021, the network has 63 retail outlets in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kramatorsk (Donetsk region), Izmail and Chornomorsk (both Odesa region).

Tags: #citrus #korban
Interfax-Ukraine
