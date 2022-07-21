Facts

19:09 21.07.2022

Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

1 min read
As part of an ongoing dialogue, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with U.S. National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan and Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

According to the presidential press service, the interlocutors discussed the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's needs to repel the Russian invasion.

Yermak said the President's Office continues to regularly hold military briefings for representatives of Ukraine's international partners.

According to him, a decision was made to create a single information hub in the country to facilitate the work of military journalists, correspondents of Ukrainian and foreign media, which will allow the world community to be informed as quickly as possible about the situation at the frontline and the use of equipment and weapons that the Ukrainian army receives from partners.

Yermak, Zaluzhny expressed their gratitude to Sullivan and Milley for their strong support for Ukraine in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

