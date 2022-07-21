Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

The Epicenter K group of companies intends to send funds to the Ministry of Health through the United24 platform for the purchase of 10 resuscitation vehicles for Ukrainian doctors, and will also hold a campaign in the Epicenter network for the purchase of another 55 vehicles, the press service of the group reported.

"In the conditions of a full-scale military aggression, when medical workers save the lives of Ukrainian military and civilians every day, we cannot stand aside and fully support the initiative of the First Lady (Olena Zelenska) to collect donations for ambulances. We allocate funds for the purchase of ten high-quality resuscitation vehicles equipped with everything necessary to save lives," Halyna Hereha, the co-founder of Epicenter K, said.

According to her, class C ambulances will be procured, allowing them to provide emergency assistance in difficult circumstances.

In addition, an action will be held in the Epicenter retail chain to purchase another 55 ambulances and armored vehicles to evacuate the wounded from the places of hostilities. During the campaign, the company will transfer funds for the purchase of a car from each purchase in the chain's shopping centers.

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the active phase of the Russian-Ukrainian war, 68 ambulances have been damaged, 241 cars have been completely destroyed.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of February 24, 2022, the network included 80 Epicenter shopping centers and Nova Linia hypermarkets in Ukraine.

During the Russian-Ukrainian war, three shopping centers in Chernihiv, Bucha, and Mariupol were completely destroyed. Some of the network facilities have suspended work due to the proximity of hostilities, several are located in the temporarily occupied territory.