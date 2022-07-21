Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

Russia used more than 50% of its stock of modern missiles in the war against Ukraine, but the occupiers still have a large reserve of old Soviet weapons at their disposal, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky has said.

"Military intelligence constantly monitors the state and quantity of the weapons used by Russia. As for high-precision weapons, as Russia claims, these are... the Iskander, Caliber systems, Kh-101, Kh-555 cruise missiles, then according to our calculations, to date, from 55% to 60% of those stocks that were before the war have been used in four months," Skibitsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Russia has spent the most ballistic missiles for the Iskander complex, and therefore no longer uses them.

According to him, Russia is having difficulty with the production of modern missiles due to the lack of foreign-made parts that cannot be purchased due to international sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Skibitsky said Russia has very large stocks of old Soviet weapons, including cruise missiles, Smerch, Uragan, BM-21 Grad rockets, and various types of aerial bombs.

He said the stocks of old weapons of Russia "are so large that it is very difficult to calculate how much is left."