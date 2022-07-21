Facts

16:03 21.07.2022

Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

2 min read
Russia already used up 50% of stock of modern missiles – intelligence agency

Russia used more than 50% of its stock of modern missiles in the war against Ukraine, but the occupiers still have a large reserve of old Soviet weapons at their disposal, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky has said.

"Military intelligence constantly monitors the state and quantity of the weapons used by Russia. As for high-precision weapons, as Russia claims, these are... the Iskander, Caliber systems, Kh-101, Kh-555 cruise missiles, then according to our calculations, to date, from 55% to 60% of those stocks that were before the war have been used in four months," Skibitsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Russia has spent the most ballistic missiles for the Iskander complex, and therefore no longer uses them.

According to him, Russia is having difficulty with the production of modern missiles due to the lack of foreign-made parts that cannot be purchased due to international sanctions against Russia.

At the same time, Skibitsky said Russia has very large stocks of old Soviet weapons, including cruise missiles, Smerch, Uragan, BM-21 Grad rockets, and various types of aerial bombs.

He said the stocks of old weapons of Russia "are so large that it is very difficult to calculate how much is left."

Tags: #russia #missiles

MORE ABOUT

13:06 18.07.2022
Russia losses about 160 soldiers, seven tanks, four cruise missiles in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Russia losses about 160 soldiers, seven tanks, four cruise missiles in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

16:20 16.07.2022
Tkachenko: Russia deliberately seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity, cultural heritage, so intl organizations should increase pressure on aggressor state

Tkachenko: Russia deliberately seeks to destroy Ukrainian identity, cultural heritage, so intl organizations should increase pressure on aggressor state

13:43 15.07.2022
Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

18:39 14.07.2022
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

16:55 14.07.2022
Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

16:04 14.07.2022
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

13:09 13.07.2022
Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

13:59 11.07.2022
Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

12:16 11.07.2022
Enemy fires four missiles at Odesa region, hits infrastructure

Enemy fires four missiles at Odesa region, hits infrastructure

09:58 11.07.2022
Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

AD

HOT NEWS

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Russia has lost about 100 military, four tanks, seven drones in Ukraine over the past day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

UK to send scores of artillery pieces, hundreds of drones, hundreds more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

No one will agree to weaken security regime in Black Sea when exporting Ukrainian grain – Podoliak

NBU predicts inflation growth in 2022 to over 30%, its decline to 20.7% in 2023

National TV Council annuls licenses of Rinat Akhmetov's TV companies

Russian occupiers place military equipment, explosives in turbine room of power unit No. 1 of Zaporizhia NPP

Russia attacks 900 times border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions after their de-occupation

Ukrainian MFA urges Iran to refrain from statements or steps fuelling Russia's aggression against Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD