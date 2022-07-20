Facts

17:48 20.07.2022

Ukraine calls on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine, use its influence on Moscow to stop war

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has called on China to not politicize Russia's aggression against Ukraine and instead use its influence on Moscow in order to make it stop the war, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"We hope that China, as a responsible member of the international community that consistently upholds the principles of peace and respect for international law, will not politicize the issues of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We expect that Beijing instead will use its influence on Moscow in order to make it stop the war and return to respect for the UN Charter and international law, the fundamental principles of which are non-use of force and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of foreign states," Nikolenko told an Interfax-Ukraine reporter on Wednesday.

He said that it is only Russia who is responsible for the armed aggression against Ukraine, since in 2014 it occupied Crimea and a part of Donbas and in February 2022 it started the unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine.

"It is important to face the truth – the international community had to impose sanctions on Russia in order to deprive it of opportunities for further waging of the war and bring it to liability for the crimes it has committed," the official said.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of China Zhao Lijian said that "as the one who started the Ukraine crisis and the biggest factor fueling it, the U.S, needs to deeply reflect on its erroneous actions of exerting extreme pressure and fanning the flame on the Ukraine issue and stop playing up bloc confrontation and creating a new Cold War by taking advantage of the situation."

