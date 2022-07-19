Facts

19:09 19.07.2022

Ukraine joins IEA as associate country

1 min read
Ukraine has officially joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an Association country, with the signing of a joint declaration in Warsaw on Tuesday.

As reported on the agency's website with reference to the document signing ceremony, the IEA-Ukraine Joint Association Declaration was signed by Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko and IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol in the presence of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa.

According to the agency, the IEA's Association framework allows the IEA to work closely and deepen cooperation with its partner countries, sharing analysis, data and best practices.

The framework was established in 2015 and the other Association countries are Argentina, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Singapore, South Africa and Thailand. Ukraine is the IEA's 11th Association country.

