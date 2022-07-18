Facts

13:54 18.07.2022

Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

1 min read
Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian occupation forces have shelled Synelnykivsky district in Dnipropetrovsk region on Monday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"A rocket hit the elevator. Storage facilities with more than 5,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed there. The school yard came under another strike. The facade and the roof of the local lyceum were damaged, more than 50 windows were broken. A private house was also hit," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Tags: #grain #shelling

MORE ABOUT

11:29 18.07.2022
Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

14:19 16.07.2022
USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

USA to continue efforts to provide safe passage for Ukrainian grain – ambassador

10:10 14.07.2022
There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

09:39 14.07.2022
Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

09:20 14.07.2022
Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

16:37 13.07.2022
Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

Russia steals grain and vegetable oil worth $613 mln from Ukraine – KSE Agrocenter

13:46 13.07.2022
Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

11:51 13.07.2022
Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

17:29 12.07.2022
Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

16:13 12.07.2022
Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints SBU Acting Head Maliuk

Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

Two-story building destroyed, five bodies found, one died in hospital due to enemy shelling of Toretsk

Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

Zelensky suspends Bakanov from duties of SBU Chief

LATEST

Ukraine officially completes ratification of Istanbul Convention

Russia losses about 160 soldiers, seven tanks, four cruise missiles in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Zelensky appoints SBU Acting Head Maliuk

Candidate for British PM promises to continue supporting Ukraine if elected

Ukraine may use HIMARS against Russian objects in Crimea – intelligence agency

Suspension of Bakanov, Venediktova does not mean their dismissal – President's Office

EU foreign ministers to discuss military aid to Ukraine, further Russia-related sanctions

As result of Russian aggression against in Ukraine, 353 children killed, 666 wounded – PGO

Ukrainians never to accept Canada's decision to hand over turbine for Nord Stream – Zelensky

Array of crimes against national security of prosecutor's office, SBU officers raises questions for leaders – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD