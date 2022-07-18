Russian invaders shell grain elevator, destroy storage facilities with 5,000 tonnes of grain in Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russian occupation forces have shelled Synelnykivsky district in Dnipropetrovsk region on Monday, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"A rocket hit the elevator. Storage facilities with more than 5,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed there. The school yard came under another strike. The facade and the roof of the local lyceum were damaged, more than 50 windows were broken. A private house was also hit," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the attack.