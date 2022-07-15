Borrell announces opening of European Diplomatic Academy in Brussels for young diplomats from EU, Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has announced the launch of the European Diplomatic Academy for young diplomats from the EU countries and Ukraine.

"We will be putting together officials from the European Union's institutions and young diplomats from the Western Balkans, and also from Ukraine. They will, over a period of nine months, be equipped with the knowledge needed and skills necessary to shape our common policies, to implement our common decisions, to use all of our institutions to defend a Stronger Europe in the World," he said at a press conference during his visit to Montenegro.

Borrell said that the European Diplomatic Academy will be "something new that will be the cradle of the new diplomatic forces at the European level."

"And I am very happy to say that young diplomats from the Western Balkans, and in particular from Montenegro, will be invited to participate in this pilot project for this European Diplomatic Academy where we will be forming the men and women that in the future will be representing the European Union in the world," he said.