Russia loses 130 servicemen, five tanks, one aircraft in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The total combat losses of the Russian occupation forces from February 24 to July 15 approximately amounted to 38,000 of military personnel, some 130 servicemen were liquidated in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook.

In addition, the enemy lost 1,672 tanks (plus five) units, 3,866 armored combat vehicles (plus 14) units, 842 artillery systems (plus two) units, 247 MLRS (plus zero) units, 109 air defense equipment (plus zero) units, 220 aircraft (plus one), 188 helicopters (plus zero), 681 drones (plus zero), 155 cruise missiles (plus zero), 15 ships/boats (plus zero), it said.

In the past 24 hours, the Russian forces lost eleven units of automotive equipment and tankers (a total of 2,731 since February 24). Since the beginning of the invasion, the enemy has also lost 67 units of special equipment.

"The enemy suffered the heaviest losses in Kramatorsk direction," the AFU General Staff said.