Facts

11:59 15.07.2022

After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

1 min read
After missile attacks in Vinnytsia, 18 people remain missing

Some 18 people remain missing in Vinnytsia after missile attacks by the Russian military on Thursday, the State Emergency Service has said.

"Some 23 people killed (including three children); some 71 people (including three children) were hospitalized; some 117 people applied for medical care and 18 people remain missing," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram channel on Friday morning.

Head of Vinnytsia regional military administration Serhiy Borzov said in the Telegram channel that among the dead children was "four-year-old ' sunny' Lisa."

"Lisa's mother is alive. She has been operated on. Her condition is severe," the administration's head has said.

According to him, the bodies of two children and 11 adults have not yet been identified.

July 15 is a day of mourning in Vinnytsia and the region.

Tags: #vinnytsia

