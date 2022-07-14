Facts

18:39 14.07.2022

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

2 min read
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

In case of Russia's attempt to advance from the Black Sea, Ukraine will use anti-ship missiles, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The AFU monitor the enemy activities in the Black Sea. The Russian warships are hesitant to approach the Ukrainian coastline and stay at a considerable distance. However, if the enemy attempts to advance, we will use our anti-ship missiles," he said during a meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on its website that Reznikov and Zaluzhny focused attention on the fact that thanks to partners' assistance the Ukrainian military are able to monitor the preparations for the launch and the launch of Russian missiles against Ukraine. They stressed that the missile systems on the Russian warships also pose threat to Ukrainians.

Zaluzhny informed the U.S. Ambassador about the security situation in the context of fight against Russia's armed aggression and said that the defense system in the capital of Ukraine is reliable.

"The potential confrontation line is more than 2,000 kilometers. At the moment, intensive military operations continue in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In February-March, there were battles near Kyiv. However, we have managed to organize a reliable defense system in the capital and force the enemy army back. We are reinforcing the defense system. Respective military groups have been created for the defense of the city. So, a sharp transfer of military operations to Kyiv is impossible. Today, missile attacks pose the greatest danger to us. However, we fight. We shoot down many enemy missiles," Zaluzhny said.

The parties discussed the system of accounting and transparency of security assistance, left out a possibility of any embezzlement or uncontrolled use of weapons. They also tackled the issue of launching logistics accounting systems jointly with the partners of Ukraine.

Reznikov thanked Brink and the American people for strengthening Ukraine's defense capacity and noted effective use of the HIMARS systems by the Ukrainian army to hit the positions of the Russian invaders.

The U.S. Ambassador, in turn, expressed respect for the Ukrainian defenders and said that further assistance to the Ukrainian army would give the maximum result.

Tags: #black_sea #zaluzhny #missiles

MORE ABOUT

16:55 14.07.2022
Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Russia aims 30% of its missile attacks during week at civilian infrastructure of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

16:04 14.07.2022
Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

Three Kalibr missiles hit Vinnytsia, two shot down by air defense forces – AFU General Staff

13:59 11.07.2022
Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

12:16 11.07.2022
Enemy fires four missiles at Odesa region, hits infrastructure

Enemy fires four missiles at Odesa region, hits infrastructure

09:58 11.07.2022
Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

17:06 07.07.2022
More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

More than 70% of unguided projectiles, guided aircraft missiles released by Russia don’t reach target - General Staff

16:12 06.07.2022
General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

09:50 01.07.2022
Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

Zelensky: if Black Sea not unblocked immediately, result of food crisis will be migration tsunami that will reach Austria

15:23 30.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

Zaluzhny: Snake Island liberated from Russian invaders

13:54 25.06.2022
Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

Two Russian helicopters attack borderline district in Sumy region

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Missile attack on Vinnytsia kills 17, including two children – PGO

LATEST

No indication that weapons supplied by NATO allies to Ukraine get into other party's hands – Dutch Foreign Minister

Those guilty of crimes in Ukraine should not hide behind immunity of officials – Zelensky

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia rises to 22 – police

EU Ambassador: Missile attack on Vinnytsia another act of Russia's targeting of civilians in Ukraine

Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Women to be put on military register only by their consent – AFU General Staff

Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Yermak-McFaul group becomes key platform for allies' sanctions policy on Russia

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD