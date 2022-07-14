Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

In case of Russia's attempt to advance from the Black Sea, Ukraine will use anti-ship missiles, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"The AFU monitor the enemy activities in the Black Sea. The Russian warships are hesitant to approach the Ukrainian coastline and stay at a considerable distance. However, if the enemy attempts to advance, we will use our anti-ship missiles," he said during a meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on its website that Reznikov and Zaluzhny focused attention on the fact that thanks to partners' assistance the Ukrainian military are able to monitor the preparations for the launch and the launch of Russian missiles against Ukraine. They stressed that the missile systems on the Russian warships also pose threat to Ukrainians.

Zaluzhny informed the U.S. Ambassador about the security situation in the context of fight against Russia's armed aggression and said that the defense system in the capital of Ukraine is reliable.

"The potential confrontation line is more than 2,000 kilometers. At the moment, intensive military operations continue in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In February-March, there were battles near Kyiv. However, we have managed to organize a reliable defense system in the capital and force the enemy army back. We are reinforcing the defense system. Respective military groups have been created for the defense of the city. So, a sharp transfer of military operations to Kyiv is impossible. Today, missile attacks pose the greatest danger to us. However, we fight. We shoot down many enemy missiles," Zaluzhny said.

The parties discussed the system of accounting and transparency of security assistance, left out a possibility of any embezzlement or uncontrolled use of weapons. They also tackled the issue of launching logistics accounting systems jointly with the partners of Ukraine.

Reznikov thanked Brink and the American people for strengthening Ukraine's defense capacity and noted effective use of the HIMARS systems by the Ukrainian army to hit the positions of the Russian invaders.

The U.S. Ambassador, in turn, expressed respect for the Ukrainian defenders and said that further assistance to the Ukrainian army would give the maximum result.