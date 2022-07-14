Invaders attack Vinnytsia when conference on their responsibility for crimes in Ukraine held in The Hague – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Vinnytsia at the very time when a conference on the responsibility of the Russian Federation for crimes committed in Ukraine is being held in The Hague (Netherlands).

"While a Conference on responsibility is being held in The Hague under the leadership of Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Russia is committing another war crime. At least one child died among the other victims of the missile strike on Vinnytsia. We will put Russian war criminals on trial for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

As reported, 20 people were killed as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupiers on the city of Vinnytsia on Thursday afternoon, three of them children. Ninety people have sought help from medical institutions, of which about 50 are in serious condition. In addition, the police received 15 reports of missing citizens who were at the site of enemy missiles. Residential buildings, administrative and office premises received significant destruction and damage as a result of the impact.