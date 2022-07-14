Some 20 killed, including three children, in missile attack on Vinnytsia – K.Tymoshenko

Some 20 people killed as a result of a missile attack by Russian invaders on the city of Vinnytsia on Thursday afternoon, three of them are children, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"So far, some 20 people are known to have died due to a missile attack on the city, including three children. Some 90 people have turned to medical institutions for help," Tymoshenko said in Telegram.

According to him, the Russians hit the center of Vinnytsia with Caliber cruise missiles, launching them from a submarine in the Black Sea.

The rescue operation continues, the President's Office deputy head said.