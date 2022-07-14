Facts

10:31 14.07.2022

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced his speech at the Forum in The Hague dedicated to the prosecution of Russian war criminals.

"I am preparing to address the participants of the forum in The Hague in the Netherlands, which will be held tomorrow and dedicated to the prosecution of Russian war criminals," he said in a traditional video statement on Wednesday evening.

According to him, "world democracies are willing to do everything necessary to make every Russian terrorist responsible for evil against Ukrainians. And we must coordinate our efforts in such a way that all the guilty receive fair sentences. There will be a tribunal."

