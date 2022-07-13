Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

The appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is technically the simplest of the EU recommendations, Brussels is waiting for further steps from the Ukrainian authorities, EU Ambassador, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"The nomination committee of the Special anticorruption prosecutor had finished its work in December already. So indeed if ask me of this list what is technically the easiest then definitely this should be one. We are waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps there," Maasikas told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, when asked how critical this is for Ukraine and the EU's support for Ukraine, the ambassador said that he would not like to establish a link between EU assistance and concrete steps.

"I would not want to put this kind of link as you seem to imply in question. I do not want to put this kind of link between EU assistance and concrete steps. We do not want to and we do not have to operate with our Ukrainian colleagues in a way that 'if you don't do this - then this assistance will not be forthcoming.' No, that is not the way our cooperation works," Maasikas said.