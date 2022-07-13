Bodies of 47 already taken under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar - dpty head of President's Office

Employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations took out the body of another dead woman while sorting through the rubble of a five-story apartment building destroyed by shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), said Deputy head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region. At 09:48 on July 13, during the rescue operations, the body of another woman was removed from under the rubble," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

In total, since the beginning of work at the scene, the bodies of 47 victims were found and seized, one of them is a child, while nine people were rescued from the rubble. Work continues.