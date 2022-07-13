Invaders realize what modern artillery is, and that they won’t have safe rear – Zelensky

The occupiers have already felt very well what modern artillery is, and they will not have a safe rear anywhere on our land, which they occupied, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his traditional video address on Tuesday evening.

"They have felt that the operations of our reconnaissance officers to protect their Homeland are much more powerful than any of their ‘special operations,’" the president said.

According to him, "Russian soldiers - and we know this from interceptions of their conversations - are truly afraid of our Armed Forces."

"Some 139 days of such a war, almost 20 weeks... The so-called second army of the world is afraid of Ukrainians and is able to do something only on the basis of bottomless stocks of old Soviet weapons. They no longer have strategic strength, character, or understanding of what they are doing here on our land. They also don’t have even an iota of courage to admit defeat and withdraw troops from Ukrainian territory," he also said.