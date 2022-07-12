Facts

12:58 12.07.2022

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

2 min read
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

Spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk has announced the death of 150 Russian occupiers, including a general and five officers, as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their base in the occupied part of Kherson region on Sunday.

"After HIMARS missiles hit the headquarters in Kherson region, chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit No. 73954, Simferopol), Major General Nasbulin, was killed. Colonel Kens, whose death were reported yesterday, died in the same place. And besides him, commander of the 20th motorized rifle division (military unit No. 22220, Volgograd) Colonel Andrey Gorobets, head of the operational department of the headquarters of the 20th motor rifle division Colonel Koval, chief of artillery of the 20th motor rifle division Colonel Gordeev were also killed. In total, there were more than 150 dead, including five officers," says the message that Bratchuk posted on his Telegram.

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the strike was carried out on the base of the Russian occupiers located in the regional center. "Today, our direct hit smashed the ruscists’ base in Kherson … According to my information, they got into the Russian National Guard’s barracks. A lot of 200 body bag," he said on Sunday.

Tags: #kherson_region #himars

MORE ABOUT

09:48 12.07.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

16:35 06.07.2022
AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

11:58 02.07.2022
Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian fighter jet hits two Russian ammo depots in Kherson region – Pivden task force

14:35 30.06.2022
Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

11:58 24.06.2022
U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

U.S. additional security assistance to Ukraine includes HIMARS systems, shells, mortars, patrol boats

12:00 16.06.2022
Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

18:11 13.06.2022
Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

Russian invaders in Kherson region force locals sell harvest at low prices – intelligence

13:58 09.06.2022
Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

Russia mines Kherson region with ammo of last century – intelligence

15:15 07.06.2022
Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

Tasheva: About 600 people being held hostage in Kherson region, mostly journalists and activists

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Five more Ukrainians released from Russian captivity – Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Agency

Death toll of Chasiv Yar tragedy reaches 35 – Emergency Service

LATEST

OSCE PA to consider possible expulsion of Russia during autumn meeting in Bulgaria

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 41 – emergency service

Four-party meeting with Ukraine, UN, Turkey and Russia on unblocking Ukrainian grain planned in Istanbul on July 13 - MFA

Enerhodar mayor says statements on shelling of SBU building are occupiers' provocation

Four hospitalized due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv – Synehubov

Death toll from shelling in Chasiv Yar reaches 38

Rada proposes to recognize state sovereignty of Ichkeria – draft resolution

American ATN delivers thermal optics to AFU for $13.2 mln in crypto deal – expert

Zhytomyr region receives humanitarian cargo from Japan for first time – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD