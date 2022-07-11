Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Ukrainian parliament a bill providing for the granting of a special status to Polish citizens in Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

"President Andrzej Duda: Today President Zelensky has sent to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on granting Poles a special status in Ukraine," the Office of the Polish head of state said on Twitter on Sunday.

The details of this legislative initiative are not reported.

There is also no mention of the relevant presidential bill on the websites of the Verkhovna Rada and the head of the Ukrainian state.