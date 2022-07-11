Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

The bodies of 24 killed were recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by a missile attack by Russian troops on Saturday, nine people were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As of 13:55, during the rescue operations, the bodies of two killed were found. In total, since the beginning of work at the scene: the bodies of 24 dead have been found, nine people have been rescued from the rubble. The bodies of five dead have been visually observed," the service said in the statement on Facebook.

Work continues.

As reported, the Russian invaders using "Hurricanes" attacked Chasiv Yar on Saturday, destroying a five-storey residential building.

As of 13:00, some 15 killed were reported, found under the rubble, and five rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including child, who, presumably, remained at that time under the rubble.

As of 18:00 on Sunday, another person was found and removed from the rubble during the rescue operations.