Facts

14:39 11.07.2022

Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

1 min read
Bodies of 24 killed pulled out from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar, another person rescued – emergency service

The bodies of 24 killed were recovered by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential building in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, destroyed by a missile attack by Russian troops on Saturday, nine people were rescued, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As of 13:55, during the rescue operations, the bodies of two killed were found. In total, since the beginning of work at the scene: the bodies of 24 dead have been found, nine people have been rescued from the rubble. The bodies of five dead have been visually observed," the service said in the statement on Facebook.

Work continues.

As reported, the Russian invaders using "Hurricanes" attacked Chasiv Yar on Saturday, destroying a five-storey residential building.

As of 13:00, some 15 killed were reported, found under the rubble, and five rescued. It was also reported about 24 people, including child, who, presumably, remained at that time under the rubble.

As of 18:00 on Sunday, another person was found and removed from the rubble during the rescue operations.

Tags: #chasiv_yar

MORE ABOUT

16:16 11.07.2022
Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

11:29 11.07.2022
Rescuers pull body of 19 killed from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar

Rescuers pull body of 19 killed from under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar

AD

HOT NEWS

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

LATEST

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

Occupiers mount heavy attacks on residential areas on administration border of Luhansk, Donetsk regions – governor

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

State Emergency Service: Russia's long-standing dream is to starve Ukrainians to death

More than 7,000 Ukrainian military remain missing – Kotenko

Advance of Ukrainian troops in south is slow but steady – Pivden task force

Russian occupiers fire seven missile at Odesa region, hit private house

AD
AD
AD
AD