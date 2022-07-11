Everyone shelling Ukrainian cities to be found – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that all Russian servicemen involved in the shelling of Ukrainian cities would be found.

"Today I have been receiving reports from the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region all day long. A rescue operation continues there after a missile attack on residential buildings. Two high-rise buildings were destroyed, dozens of people were buried under the rubble, six were saved, there are 15 names on the list of the dead and, unfortunately, this is not the final number," he said in a traditional video statement on Sunday evening, July 10.

"It was a missile strike and everyone who orders such strikes, everyone who carries them out on our ordinary cities, on residential areas, kills absolutely deliberately. After such strikes, the killers will not be able to say that they did not know something or did not understand something," Zelensky said.

He said "everyone who carried out this shelling, other missile strikes, who hit our cities with missile artillery like in Kharkiv region, in Zaporizhia, like in Kryvy Rih, in Siversk and Vuhledar in Donetsk region – they will all be found."

"Nazi killers are found even when they are 90 or 100 years old. They are caught all over the world. Certainly, we do not want to wait that long, but I give this example to say that punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer," he also said.

"And let them not hope that their power will protect them. Russia will be the first to abandon them when political circumstances change," he said.