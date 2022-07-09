Facts

16:18 09.07.2022

USA to provide $368 mln additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine – Blinken

1 min read
The United States will provide almost $368 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support people inside Ukraine and refugees forced to leave their country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Our commitment to the people of Ukraine is resolute. The United States is providing nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian aid to support people inside Ukraine and refugees forced to flee their country to seek safety in the midst of Russia's brutal war," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Tags: #usa #humanitarian_aid

