12:45 09.07.2022

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden informed about the allocation of a $400 million tranche of military assistance to Ukraine, the White House has reported.

"I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority... to direct the drawdown of up to $400 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense… to provide assistance to Ukraine," Biden said the memorandum signed by him and released by the White House.

Biden said that it will be also about military education and training.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense already reported that Biden would make this decision. A representative of the U.S. Department of Defense explained to U.S. journalists that, in particular, it will be about the transfer of four more HIMARS MLRS, 1,000 155mm munitions, three army combat vehicles, systems for counter-battery combat, and spare parts.

Before this drawdown, the United States, in total, since February 2022 has sent assistance to Ukraine worth in total $7.3 billion, media said.

Tags: #ukraine #assistance #biden

