18:36 08.07.2022

Canada imposes sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, Roskomnadzor

Canada has imposed sanctions on 30 citizens of Russia, including, among others, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, head of the Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, and Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk.

"Canada is committed to fighting disinformation wherever and whenever it is found. Today, we make it clear to those who peddle deception: you will be held accountable. Canada stands with Ukraine," the statement quotes Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly as saying.

The sanction document published by the Canadian government also mentions, among others, businessman Tigran Khudaverdyan, chief of the Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor Andrei Lipov and a number of his deputies, and Patriarch Kirill, who is indicated in the Canadian sanction list using his secular name, Vladimir Gundyayev.

The list also includes Director of the VGTRK state broadcasting company Oleg Dobrodeev, journalist Olga Skabeyeva, businessman Alexander Lebedev, TV journalist Arkady Mamontov, actor and moviemaker Tigran Keosayan, and some others.

Canada has also imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media entities, among them VGTRK, Channel One, NTV, the TASS news agency, Gazprom Media, RT, and Sputnik.

