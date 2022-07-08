In addition to inspections of shopping malls in Kyiv, it would be good to place signs of location of shelters – Kyiv prosecutor

The police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine will check compliance with the evacuation rules in Kyiv shopping malls during the air raid siren, it also makes sense to visualize the location of shelters throughout the city with signs, said head of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office Oleh Kiper.

In an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Kiper said that after the tragedy in Kremenchuk, the metropolitan authorities initiated inspections of the shopping centers for compliance with evacuation rules during air raid sirens. According to him, it is possible to forestall the grave consequences of enemy missile strikes by observing the protocol of actions during the threat.

"The checks will be carried out by the police together with the State Emergency Service. In case of violation of this requirement, the business entity faces administrative liability. Criminal liability also occurs if the violation entailed serious consequences. I would not like to expect such consequences in the capital, so such checks are needed," the prosecutor explained.

At the same time, he stressed that it is important to convey through the media the danger of neglecting signals of air raid sirens.

The head of Kyiv prosecutor's office admitted that he should apply to Kyiv authorities with a request to place signs of the location of shelters in the capital. "Perhaps, we will send another letter to the local authorities – it makes sense to visualize, for example, place signs indicating the direction of the shelter, the algorithm of actions. We cannot force Kyiv authorities to work in this direction, but we can take steps to ensure the safety of the people of Kyiv. At least where something depends on us," said Kiper.

In general, according to him, there are no significant problems with shelters in the capital. "I don't think there are serious problems with shelter in Kyiv. In addition to bomb shelters, we have a subway, many houses with underground parking," Kiper said.