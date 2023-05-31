Facts

13:43 31.05.2023

Kostin: Together with ICC, we establish entire structure of those involved in Ukrainian children abduction

3 min read
Ukrainian prosecutors, together with prosecutors from the International Criminal Court (ICC), are establishing the entire command structure of Russians involved in the illegal abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin emphasizes.

"Our most significant result is the arrest warrant for Putin and Lvova-Belova for the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children. But this is just the beginning. Together with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and his team in Ukraine and in The Hague, we are working to establish the entire chain of command – from direct performers to the commanders of the Russian troops involved in the abduction of our children," the Prosecutor General said on Wednesday at the conference UA War. Unfinished Lullaby.

Kostin stressed that there is a plan according to which Ukrainian prosecutors and ICC prosecutors are working. "We will do everything possible to ensure that there are more such arrest warrants, and not only in cases related to the forced illegal deportation of Ukrainian children," he stressed.

The Prosecutor General clarified that Ukraine as a state is currently talking about more than 19,000 forcibly deported Ukrainian children. "We managed to return only 371 children," he added.

"In order to find and return them all, we need to unite the efforts of the entire world community. We work daily on this with our partners as part of a joint investigation team ... It is the fact of the forced transfer of children from one group to another that is a crime of genocide," Kostin noted.

He also noted that the Prosecutor General's Office is also establishing transatlantic cooperation. "Conventionally, this can be called a triangle of investigations - Ukraine, Europe, the United States," Kostin added.

Speaking about the prospect of criminal liability of the President of the Russian Federation in the ICC for crimes committed against Ukraine, the Prosecutor General said: "Our task is to collect evidence and prepare a case that we must win - whether it will be in the ICC or these will be cases that are considered by our national courts, or those cases that can be considered in the courts of 24 other countries that have launched their own investigations into Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine and against Ukrainians."

According to the Prosecutor General, more than 2,900 criminal offenses against Ukrainian children related to aggression of the Russian Federation are currently being investigated, 483 children died during the full-scale war, and 989 were injured.

"Already one interrupted life of a child is enough to demand the maximum punishment for the one who gave the criminal orders to start this bloody barbaric war," Kostin said.

