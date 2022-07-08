Zelensky notes Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma in process of helping Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma were of particular importance in the process of helping Ukraine.

"Today, the main topic in our country has become the British topic - Boris Johnson's decision to resign as party leader and Prime Minister. In the afternoon I spoke with him and thanked for the support we have received since the first day of Russian terror," he said in his traditional video address on Thursday evening.

First of all, Zelensky noted, "these are weapons: Stinger air defense systems, cool NLAW anti-tank systems, artillery, ammunition, armored vehicles and many, many other things."

"Substantial political support, strong sanctions against Russia, financial assistance to our state - more than two billion pounds have been allocated for security and defense needs alone since February 24," the president said.

He called Britain's role in defending freedom "truly global." "And although this is a reflection of the position of British society, the leadership and charisma of the state leader are always of special importance. Especially at such a time - the time of Russia's full-scale anti-European war, which started its attack on Europe precisely from our state," the president said.

"It is not surprising that Ukrainians feel personal gratitude to Boris. But let's not forget that we are building relations between states. Great Britain's support for Ukraine should not change, no matter what happens in London's power circles, both Boris and all our friends in the United Kingdom assured me of this, " he said.