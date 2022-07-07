Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, the presidential press service reports.

"Given Boris Johnson's announcement of resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, the President of Ukraine expressed sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister for his decisive and uncompromising support for our state from the very first days of full-scale Russian aggression, as well as for his leadership in defending Ukraine's interests in the international arena, " the presidential press service said.

"We all heard this news with sadness. Not only me, but also the entire Ukrainian society, which is very sympathetic to you. My entire Office and all Ukrainians are grateful to you for your help. We have no doubt that Great Britain's support will be preserved, but your personal leadership and charisma made it special," Zelensky emphasized.

The Head of State also informed the interlocutor about the developments on the front. The current state and prospects of Ukrainian-British cooperation were discussed. The parties paid special attention to the issues of defense cooperation and political support of Ukraine. Another key topic of the negotiations was the unblocking of grain exports from Ukrainian ports.