Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his agreement to step down as the head of the British government, as well as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

"I have agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week and I have today appointed a Cabinet to serve as I will until a new leader is in place," he told reporters in Downing Street on Thursday.

He also said he will continue to fulfill his duties as prime minister until a new leader of the Conservative Party is elected, who will become the new head of the British government.

Johnson promised to help his successor in every possible way and added that there are no irreplaceable people in politics.