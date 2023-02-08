Facts

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has called on the UK to provide Ukraine with Typhoon fighter jets and more Challenger tanks, Sky News reported.

"We have more than 100 Typhoon jets. We have more than 100 Challenger 2 tanks. The best single use for any of these items is to deploy them now for the protection of the Ukrainians – not least because that is how we guarantee our own long-term security," he said in the wake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech at Westminster Hall today.

According to Johnson, such assistance "would help push Mr Putin back and make our world safer".

"Now is the time to give them exactly what they need to finish the job," he said.

Earlier, during his visit to the United States, Johnson has called for the West to send F-35s and Typhoons to Kyiv.

