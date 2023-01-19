Putin won't use nuclear weapons, give Ukraine tanks – Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says not be afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons and to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance for victory, in particular, tanks.

"He's not going to use nuclear weapons. He's like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He's never going to do it," he said in Davos Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Foundation Victor Pinchuk on Thursday.

According to the British former prime minister, the Indians and Chinese will turn their backs on Putin if they use nuclear weapons, so you need to stop thinking about it.

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Koons also supported the words of the former Prime Minister of Great Britain. The risk of escalation should not worry us, it is needed to think about how to change the "red lines" and not how not to cross them, he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it is not only about the military side, but about the protection of values, the protection of democracy, the protection of the principle that one cannot invade another country. According to him, the experience of Munich in 1938 shows that the aggressor does not stop.

Rutte said some 143 countries supported the UN resolution condemning Russia's aggression, and noted that more and more countries share this opinion.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands said he is convinced that Ukraine will win, because all the friends of the world are with them.

He also expressed confidence that this year Finland and Sweden will join NATO, and this is another result of Russia's aggression. Rutte said he is holding relevant negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove barriers to such accession.