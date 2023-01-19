Facts

12:52 19.01.2023

Putin won't use nuclear weapons, give Ukraine tanks – Johnson

2 min read
Putin won't use nuclear weapons, give Ukraine tanks – Johnson

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says not be afraid of Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons and to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance for victory, in particular, tanks.

"He's not going to use nuclear weapons. He's like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He's never going to do it," he said in Davos Ukrainian Breakfast organized by the Foundation Victor Pinchuk on Thursday.

According to the British former prime minister, the Indians and Chinese will turn their backs on Putin if they use nuclear weapons, so you need to stop thinking about it.

U.S. Democratic Senator Chris Koons also supported the words of the former Prime Minister of Great Britain. The risk of escalation should not worry us, it is needed to think about how to change the "red lines" and not how not to cross them, he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it is not only about the military side, but about the protection of values, the protection of democracy, the protection of the principle that one cannot invade another country. According to him, the experience of Munich in 1938 shows that the aggressor does not stop.

Rutte said some 143 countries supported the UN resolution condemning Russia's aggression, and noted that more and more countries share this opinion.

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands said he is convinced that Ukraine will win, because all the friends of the world are with them.

He also expressed confidence that this year Finland and Sweden will join NATO, and this is another result of Russia's aggression. Rutte said he is holding relevant negotiations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remove barriers to such accession.

Tags: #johnson

MORE ABOUT

11:11 02.01.2023
Boris Johnson predicts Ukraine's victory in war in 2023

Boris Johnson predicts Ukraine's victory in war in 2023

16:56 24.11.2022
Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Kyiv

10:34 29.08.2022
Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

18:21 24.08.2022
Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

17:56 24.08.2022
Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

Britain allocates GBP 54 mln aid to Ukraine – Johnson

16:17 23.08.2022
Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

11:18 25.07.2022
Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

Johnson planning final visit to Ukraine before retirement

09:44 08.07.2022
Zelensky notes Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma in process of helping Ukraine

Zelensky notes Boris Johnson's leadership and charisma in process of helping Ukraine

18:11 07.07.2022
Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Johnson for supporting Ukraine

15:02 07.07.2022
Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

Boris Johnson agrees to step down as British PM when Conservatives select new leader

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Grossi agree to continue cooperation to strengthen nuclear safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

AD
AD
AD
AD