Russian occupiers launch airstrike on Kramatorsk, there are casualties – mayor

On Thursday, Russian occupiers launched an air missile attack on the central part of Kramatorsk, as a result of which there are casualties, Mayor of the city Oleksandr Honcharenko has said.

"Air missile attack launched on the central part of Kramatorsk. There are casualties," Honcharenko said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, at the moment the consequences of the shelling are being clarified, and rescue services are working.

"Stay in cover, the danger is not over," he said.