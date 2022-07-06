Facts

16:35 06.07.2022

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

1 min read
The message about the alleged destruction of the American artillery system HIMARS, which Russian propagandists are actively spreading, does not correspond to reality, the press center of the Joint Forces Group said.

"Russian propagandists are actively spreading false reports about the alleged destruction of the American HIMARS artillery system. We emphasize that this message does not correspond to reality and is nothing but a fake. HIMARS jet systems provided by American partners constantly deliver a crushing blow to strategically important enemy points, which leads to colossal losses among equipment, personnel and support of the occupation troops," the Facebook post says.

The military urged to trust only trusted sources and believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces!

