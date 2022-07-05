Facts

14:56 05.07.2022

Zelensky discusses food security for world, security guarantees for Ukraine with Johnson

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, thanked for the recent decisions in aid, the leaders also discussed food security for the world and security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Held talks with Boris Johnson. Thanked for the continued support of Ukraine - the recent decision to provide GBP1 billion in aid and today's regarding GBP 100 million. We talked about food security for the world and security guarantees for Ukraine. Grateful for the UK's willingness to accept URC 2023," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #johnson #zelensky

