Slovakia plans to transfer its Soviet fighters, tanks to Ukraine before receiving new equipment in return – PM

Ukraine may receive MiG-29 fighters and Soviet-made tanks from Slovakia before it receives the ordered new F-16 fighters, the delivery of which is delayed, and during this time the Czech Republic will help Slovakia in protecting the airspace, Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger said at a meeting with Head of the Czech government Petr Fiala.

According to the CT24Czech television channel, Heger said he would not disclose the details of the transfer of equipment to the Ukrainian side. "I do not want to talk about it in detail, because Ukraine and us asked not to specify this equipment," he said.

Fiala, in turn, said the Czech Republic can help with the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the statement, in June of this year, Slovakia turned to the Czech Republic for help in protecting the airspace until it accepts the ordered F-16 fighters. They should replace the MiG-29s still in operation, but the delivery will be delayed.

Fiala assured his Slovak counterpart that the Czech Republic would help the neighboring country. "I think this is a great example of not only defense cooperation, but also trust. We will help Slovakia until it has new aircraft at its disposal. And we are counting on someone to help us again if we have problems," he said, emphasizing that this is in the interests of the Czech Republic.

Heger estimated that his country would need the help of Czech fighters for about a year.

Both Heger and Fiala said they were surprised by how effectively and for how long Ukraine could defend itself against the Russian invasion. "We have every prerequisite to believe that Ukraine will win this war," the Slovak prime minister said.