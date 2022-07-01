Sanctions may be lifted from Russia in case of guarantees of non-repetition of aggression, compensation for damage – Yermak

The sanctions imposed on Russia must continue until Russia fulfills two conditions. First, it must provide appropriate assurances and guarantees that aggression against Ukraine will not be repeated. Secondly, it must provide full compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine and its citizens.

This was stated by Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, speaking at the first meeting of the Group on International Security Guarantees on Friday, the presidential press service said.

Noting that Ukraine categorically refuses to repeat the experience of security assurances under Budapest Memorandum, Yermak noted the need to ensure, first of all, Ukraine's ability to exercise the right to self-defense.

"This block of guarantees will include, in particular, the further provision of modern conventional weapons and military equipment without any restrictions and politically motivated obstacles. The rapid restoration of the defense potential of Ukraine is one of the important factors in preventing a recurrence of aggression. Therefore, we will need annual financial assistance for the development of the defense sector," he said.

"The next block is actions to contain new aggression. Prompt delivery to Ukraine of everything necessary to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the right to self-defense, including weapons, equipment, financial and other assistance, is the cornerstone of this bloc," Yermak said.

In his opinion, "a system of bilateral and/or multilateral agreements should be built, which will provide for detailed mechanisms for the actions of guarantors in the event of aggression against Ukraine."

"We believe that the necessary elements of this block are a permanent mechanism for assessing threats and challenges to security and mutual information about them, as well as mechanisms for urgent bilateral or multilateral consultations," he said.

The last block of guarantees, according to him, should be the sanctions policy. In addition to the existing sanctions, he said "an effective mechanism is also provided for the implementation of preventive sanctions for the future, in the event of a threat of aggression. At the same time, guarantees are needed for the urgent implementation of a coordinated and synchronous international sanctions regime in case that aggression does occur."

"When practice confirms the effectiveness of guarantees for Ukraine, they can be extended to other countries. The idea of President Volodymyr Zelensky is that security guarantees for Ukraine in the future will become the basis of a new global security system. The United 24 format is a kind of rescue service for countries," Yermak said.