13:17 01.07.2022

Widodo conveys Zelensky's message to Putin

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that he had conveyed to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I conveyed President Zelensky's message to President Putin and expressed my readiness to establish communication between the two leaders," Widodo said after the Russian-Indonesian talks in Moscow on Friday.

He noted that peace issues have always been a priority for Indonesia's foreign policy.

"In this context, I visited Kyiv and I am in Moscow now," Widodo said.

According to him, it is important to promote a peaceful settlement and open a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

