Facts

10:54 01.07.2022

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

As of 10:00, as a result of a missile strike in the village of Serhiyivka, Belhorod-Dnistrovsky district, 18 people were killed, 38 were injured, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

According to the State Emergency Service, 16 people were killed as a result of an attack on a residential building, and two people – on the territory of a recreation center, including one child.

Thirty-eight people were injured (37 people in a residential building, six of them children and one person in a recreation center). Thirty-eight people were hospitalized in the hospital," the Facebook post says.

Eight people were rescued, three of them children (seven people in a residential building, three of them children and one person in a recreation center).

In total, 75 people and 19 units of equipment were involved in the work, including 67 people and 11 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service. Work continues.

