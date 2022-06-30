Belarus sends another batch of ammunition for needs of Russian occupation forces – AFU General Staff

Belarus has sent another batch of ammunition for the needs of the Russian occupying forces, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov has said.

"The Belarusian authorities continue to provide assistance to Russia in the conduct of the war against Ukraine. According to our information, last week the enemy sent another batch of ammunition by two railway echelons for the needs of the occupation forces of Russia. Accordingly, these ammunition will be used against our defenders," Hromov said at a briefing at Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said there are no signs of the creation of strike groups on the border with Belarus.

"There are no signs of the creation of strike groups. The enemy is carrying out certain activities, both directly from the units of the Belarussian armed forces of Belarus, and we understand that some units of the Russian armed forces are operating under their guise," Hromov said.