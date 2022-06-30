Facts

14:35 30.06.2022

Ukrainian army liberates Potiomkine village in Kherson region

1 min read
The 60th separate infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted a successful offensive operation near the village of Potiomkine in Kherson region, the AFU press service has said.

"The population of Potiomkine has breathed a sigh of relief. The Ukrainian military are happy with the result. With confidence in their eyes and small smiles on their faces our guys promise to keep up the pace," it said on Facebook.

During the operation, the Ukrainian defenders repelled several enemy counterattacks, eliminated an armored vehicle and tanks.

