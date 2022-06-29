Facts

17:31 29.06.2022

NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says NATO's doors remain open, which also refers to the Bucharest summit decision regarding Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

This is how he answered Interfax-Ukraine's question in Brussels on Wednesday whether Ukraine would be able to join NATO without implementing the Membership Action Plan, as in the case of Finland and Sweden. "We will demonstrate that NATO's door remains open by inviting Finland and Sweden to join our Alliance," he said.

Speaking about the last session of the summit, during which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders, Stoltenberg said that words of strong support were heard in the meeting room. The Secretary General said that not only support, but also announcements of additional assistance – weapons, equipment, which the allies are now supplying to Ukraine. Germany, Norway made announcements about additional assistance, the Netherlands made announcements about the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said the allies are ready for a long journey. According to him, wars are unpredictable, but it is needed to be prepared for a long journey, and that was also a clear message from all of officials in the room to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Stoltenberg said that Ukrainians are fighting for their independence, fighting for the values ​​that are important for NATO, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. NATO focus now is on supporting Ukraine. This war at a certain stage will stop at the negotiating table. But it is important that Ukraine reach an agreement on terms that are acceptable to Ukraine. Therefore, NATO will support Ukraine on the battlefield, he said.

16:58 29.06.2022
Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

16:57 29.06.2022
Russian leadership sees world as 'Leningrad backstreet' – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:54 29.06.2022
Russia must stop war against Ukraine; Belarus must end its complicity in war – NATO summit declaration

16:46 29.06.2022
Either emergency assistance to Ukraine or postponed war with Russia – Zelensky to leaders of NATO countries

16:43 29.06.2022
Russia wants to enslave states that were once in its sphere of influence – Zelensky at NATO summit

16:43 29.06.2022
Ukraine needs much more modern artillery – Zelensky at NATO summit

13:45 29.06.2022
NATO doesn't regard Ukraine's accession to NATO as top priority today, but Kyiv can return to talks after victory

13:23 29.06.2022
NATO Secretary General, opening Madrid Summit: We will continue to support Ukraine to ensure it prevails

12:28 29.06.2022
Zelensky to speak at closed session of NATO summit

11:17 29.06.2022
Johnson at NATO summit to urge other countries to continue doing everything possible to support Ukraine

