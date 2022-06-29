NATO doors are open, this also applies to Bucharest decision on Ukraine's membership – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says NATO's doors remain open, which also refers to the Bucharest summit decision regarding Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

This is how he answered Interfax-Ukraine's question in Brussels on Wednesday whether Ukraine would be able to join NATO without implementing the Membership Action Plan, as in the case of Finland and Sweden. "We will demonstrate that NATO's door remains open by inviting Finland and Sweden to join our Alliance," he said.

Speaking about the last session of the summit, during which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the leaders, Stoltenberg said that words of strong support were heard in the meeting room. The Secretary General said that not only support, but also announcements of additional assistance – weapons, equipment, which the allies are now supplying to Ukraine. Germany, Norway made announcements about additional assistance, the Netherlands made announcements about the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said the allies are ready for a long journey. According to him, wars are unpredictable, but it is needed to be prepared for a long journey, and that was also a clear message from all of officials in the room to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Stoltenberg said that Ukrainians are fighting for their independence, fighting for the values ​​that are important for NATO, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. NATO focus now is on supporting Ukraine. This war at a certain stage will stop at the negotiating table. But it is important that Ukraine reach an agreement on terms that are acceptable to Ukraine. Therefore, NATO will support Ukraine on the battlefield, he said.