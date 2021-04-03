Facts

12:54 03.04.2021

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

European Parliament publishes statement on increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine

Members of the European Parliament issued a statement increased tensions over Russia's military build-up in eastern Ukraine, in which they condemned the actions of the Russian Federation and called on Moscow to respect the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

"It is with great concern that we witness the ongoing build-up of Russian military forces and provocations in eastern Ukraine and close to Ukraine. We deeply deplore the continuous loss of life and other damage inflicted on Ukraine. We call on full adherence to the text and spirit of the Minsk agreements and the agreed ceasefire," members of the European Parliament said in a document released on Friday.

The parliamentarians also call on Russia to take active steps to reduce tensions by ending its military buildup in and close to Ukraine, ceasing its military provocations and intimidation against Ukraine.

"We also appeal to the international community and leaders of democratic countries to express their concern and strong disapproval to the actions of the Russian authorities. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in eastern Ukraine in order to deescalate tensions and eventually reinstate the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the European Parliament said.

The document was signed by 18 European parliamentarians from Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Slovakia, Romania and France.

