Russia should understand that consequences in event of military adventures on its part to be very painful - Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the foreign ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to speak with other members of these organizations with other members of these organizations about the need for practical support for Ukraine.

"Of course (and I spoke about this openly on Monday in Brussels in the North Atlantic Alliance and remembered this today in communication with my colleagues) that words of support are not enough. I have no doubt that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania are always ready to support Ukraine not only with words, but also with concrete deeds. But I will also appeal to my colleagues with a request that they, as members of the EU and NATO, talk to other members of these organizations about the need for practical support for Ukraine. It is important to make it clear for Russia that the consequences in case of military adventures on its part will be very painful," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with the foreign ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister indicated that all four ministers condemn Russia's aggravation of the security situation, Moscow's actions and statements aimed at escalating military tensions and undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

"The Baltic countries know as well as Ukraine what it means to be the object of toxic Russian propaganda, but even my guests today are impressed by the level of dehumanization of Ukrainians and Russian disinformation that has been observed recently not only on Russian talk shows, but also in statements by Russian officials," Kuleba said.

According to him, they openly threaten Ukraine with war and intimidate with the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

"Today I want to answer this very simply in two phrases. First: you will get nothing here. Second: we are not afraid. Ukraine itself is strong enough and has reliable friends in order to defend its statehood," he said.

Kuleba also said that the Baltic partners confirmed their readiness for joint actions in the UN, OSCE and other international organizations in order to consolidate effective international support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression.

"The world is on the side of Ukraine and international law, this is one of the elements of restraining Russia from reckless actions," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.