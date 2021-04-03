Ukraine briefs UN Security Council about aggravation of situation in Donbas

The Ukrainian Mission to UN has briefed the UN Security Council about Russia's aggressive actions, in particular about the tensions on the contact line in eastern Ukraine and Russia's military build-up near the state border, the Ukrainian Mission to the UN has reported.

"We have briefed the partners-members of the UN Security Council about the exacerbation of the security situation in Donbas and Russia's military build-up in the occupied territories and on the border with Ukraine. We appreciate their support. We are confident that joint efforts and pressure on the Russian Federation will help to stop the military escalation," the Mission said in a tweet on Friday night.