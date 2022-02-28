Facts

11:51 28.02.2022

UNHRC votes to hold urgent debate on Ukraine

UNHRC votes to hold urgent debate on Ukraine

The UN Human Rights Council on Monday voted to hold an urgent debate around the situation in Ukraine.

Some 29 countries voted in favor of holding the debate, 13 abstained and five countries opposed it.

