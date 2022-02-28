UNHRC votes to hold urgent debate on Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council on Monday voted to hold an urgent debate around the situation in Ukraine.
Some 29 countries voted in favor of holding the debate, 13 abstained and five countries opposed it.
The UN Human Rights Council on Monday voted to hold an urgent debate around the situation in Ukraine.
Some 29 countries voted in favor of holding the debate, 13 abstained and five countries opposed it.
Macron will meet with Scholz, von der Leyen in Paris on Monday to discuss situation regarding Ukraine - media
Special Topics: