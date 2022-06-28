Enemy missile hit Autodiesel service station in Dnipro, people are under rubble – mayor

Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov said that in the city an enemy missile hit the Autodiesel service station, people are under the rubble, rescuers are putting out the fire.

"The Russian bastards just hit the Avtodizel service station with a missile. The best service station, where all Dnipro residents, including me, repaired their diesel vehicles." he said on Facebook.

The mayor said there were no military, weapons and equipment there.

"Ordinary simple Dnipro residents, mechanics and hard workers are now under the rubble. Rescuers are putting out the fire," he said.