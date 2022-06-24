Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Cases of kidnapping of relatives of Ukrainian soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories are becoming systemic; Russian invaders recently took several children of a Ukrainian soldier hostage, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Unfortunately, the databases of Ukrainian citizens fall into the hands of the Rashists when they seize administrative buildings or with the help of traitor collaborators. To date, most of these cases are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporoizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. At the same time, they are kidnapped as adult relatives (including number of women and the elderly) and children," the intelligence agency said on its website.

In particular, as reported by the intelligence agency, it recently became known that the occupiers took hostage several children of another Ukrainian serviceman.

In the future, the Russians can contact the military and demand to arrive in the occupied territories in exchange for the safety of their relatives.

"Each of these cases is evidence of the most terrible war crimes committed by the occupiers on our soil. All of them will be duly investigated. Those responsible for their commission will be justly punished. For security reasons, we do not disclose the names of the injured servicemen and abducted relatives. But none of these cases do not go unnoticed by the state. Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens," the intelligence agency said.