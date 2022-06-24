Facts

15:37 24.06.2022

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Cases of kidnapping of relatives of Ukrainian soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories are becoming systemic; Russian invaders recently took several children of a Ukrainian soldier hostage, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Unfortunately, the databases of Ukrainian citizens fall into the hands of the Rashists when they seize administrative buildings or with the help of traitor collaborators. To date, most of these cases are recorded in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporoizhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. At the same time, they are kidnapped as adult relatives (including number of women and the elderly) and children," the intelligence agency said on its website.

In particular, as reported by the intelligence agency, it recently became known that the occupiers took hostage several children of another Ukrainian serviceman.

In the future, the Russians can contact the military and demand to arrive in the occupied territories in exchange for the safety of their relatives.

"Each of these cases is evidence of the most terrible war crimes committed by the occupiers on our soil. All of them will be duly investigated. Those responsible for their commission will be justly punished. For security reasons, we do not disclose the names of the injured servicemen and abducted relatives. But none of these cases do not go unnoticed by the state. Ukraine is fighting for each of its citizens," the intelligence agency said.

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

EU to continue providing military support to Ukraine – conclusions of European Council

U.S. allocates another $450 mln in security aid to Ukraine

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Stefanishyna: We to mobilize political consensus on country's accession to EU when we sure this to strengthen Ukraine

Italy to continue to raise funds for restoration of Bucha – mayor of Bergamo

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

European Council President writes to EU leaders that he will invite them to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine

Ukraine proposes framework agreement on security guarantees, bilateral agreements with each guarantor country - Yermak

